Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 10,996 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.57. 1,955,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,891. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $375.06 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $507.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

