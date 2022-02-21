Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 36,027 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $30,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after buying an additional 805,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,885. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.