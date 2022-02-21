Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,948,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PEP stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.71. 5,181,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

