Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $40,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 148,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

PTBD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,944. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

