Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.09. The company had a trading volume of 646,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

