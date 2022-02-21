Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 15,471 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $34,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 667,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,271. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.