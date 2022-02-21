Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 30,568 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.88. 393,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $152.52 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

