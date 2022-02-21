Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.49 on Monday, hitting $248.78. 977,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

