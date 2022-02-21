Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 61,801 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 317.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $19.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $856.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,833,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $980.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $918.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

