Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $34,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.59. 23,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,171. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

