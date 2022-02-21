Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 10,751 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $120,733,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $87,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $340.98. 6,193,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $305.68 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

