Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 32,428 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWR traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,944. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

