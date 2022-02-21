Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $11.43 on Monday, reaching $369.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,338. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $315.87 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

