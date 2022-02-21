Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. 37,856,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,428,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

