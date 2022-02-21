Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NYSE CRL opened at $293.61 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

