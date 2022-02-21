Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.
CRL opened at $293.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
