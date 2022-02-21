Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.

CRL opened at $293.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

