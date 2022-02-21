Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $293.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.84. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

