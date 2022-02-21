Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $162.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

