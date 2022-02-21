Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,118 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $21,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 143.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

