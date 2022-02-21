Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $512.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

