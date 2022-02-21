Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

MRK opened at $76.37 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

