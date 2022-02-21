Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 29,263 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.