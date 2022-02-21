Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

