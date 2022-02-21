Chorus Aviation Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

CHR has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.52.

CHR stock opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.87. The stock has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

