CIBC Cuts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.69.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

