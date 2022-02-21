Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $21,335,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $125.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.06 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

