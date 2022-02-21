Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $12,549,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Citi Trends by 57.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $184,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $42.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.