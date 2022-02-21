Citigroup Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $244.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.76.

Albemarle stock opened at $190.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average is $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

