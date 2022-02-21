Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,555 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFMD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 39.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.61. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

