Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,863 shares of company stock worth $20,717,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $12.73 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

