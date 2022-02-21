Citigroup Inc. Has $113,000 Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.98. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $811.54 million, a P/E ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

