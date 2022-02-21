Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 76.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 188,781 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $727.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.