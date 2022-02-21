Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 606,422 shares of company stock valued at $76,640,844 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

