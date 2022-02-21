CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.28. 19,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 56,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

