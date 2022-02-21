CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

