Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

CCHGY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.98. 17,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

