Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.72 on Friday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cognex by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

