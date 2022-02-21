Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,693,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 298,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $877,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.64. 21,220,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

