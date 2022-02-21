Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,220,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. The company has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

