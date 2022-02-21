Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

