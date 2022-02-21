Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

