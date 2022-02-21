Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. 244,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 69,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

