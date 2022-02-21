Compound Price Down 20.9% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $104.07 or 0.00284772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $684.77 million and approximately $72.56 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,579,791 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

