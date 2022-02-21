Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

