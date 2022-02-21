Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
