Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.41 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after purchasing an additional 370,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 852,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $23,945,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

