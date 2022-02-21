Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Concentric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CCNTF opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Concentric has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59.

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

