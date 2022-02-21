Contrasting Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Anghami has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anghami and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group 3 10 2 0 1.93

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $11.48, suggesting a potential upside of 103.13%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Anghami.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion 2.12 $602.06 million $0.34 16.62

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Anghami on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

