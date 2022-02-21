Contrasting Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) and ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT (NYSE:ITT) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and Colfax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 11.44% 16.29% 9.58% Colfax 2.92% 7.28% 3.96%

92.1% of ITT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Colfax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colfax has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITT and Colfax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $2.77 billion 2.70 $316.30 million $3.65 23.94 Colfax $3.07 billion 2.08 $42.63 million $0.71 58.21

ITT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colfax. ITT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ITT and Colfax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 3 6 0 2.67 Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $108.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Given ITT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ITT is more favorable than Colfax.

Summary

ITT beats Colfax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation. The Industrial Process segment includes engineered fluid process equipment in areas such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets as well as providing of plant optimization and efficiency solutions and aftermarket services and parts. The Connect and Control Technologies segment offers harsh-environment connector solutions and critical energy absorption and flow control components for the aerospace and defense, general industrial, medical, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

