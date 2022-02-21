Contrasting Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.11% 17.60% 1.83% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.67 $47.18 million $5.58 9.59 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Dividends

Southern Missouri Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Southern Missouri Bancorp pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

