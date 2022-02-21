Convex Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.45 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $12.45 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $23.33 or 0.00059990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06957353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.00 or 0.99807574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,580,691 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,660 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

